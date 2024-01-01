Four Hills Tournament - Wellinger aims for second victory in New Year's competition

Andreas Wellinger wants to extend his lead in the Four Hills Tournament at the traditional New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. With second place in the qualification, the 28-year-old already showed on New Year's Eve that he has excellent control of the large Olympic hill. Only the Slovenian Anze Lanisek was better.

Wellinger had won the tour opener in Oberstdorf on Friday. The Bavarian carries the hopes of the team that a German ski jumper will win the overall ranking for the first time since Sven Hannawald's success in 2002. In addition to Wellinger, eight other Germans will be competing this Monday in the competition, which starts at 14:00 (ZDF and Eurosport).

