Gambling - Well-tipped: 30 new lottery millionaires in Baden-Württemberg

In Baden-Württemberg, 30 people became lottery millionaires last year, one less than in the previous year. There were only more lottery winners in North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous federal state, with 37 new millionaires, as the German Lotto and Totoblock announced in Hanover on Thursday.

A total of 179 people became new lottery millionaires, 8 fewer than in the previous year. The Staatliche Toto-Lotto GmbH Baden-Württemberg will publish detailed figures on the lottery year in the southwest on Monday (January 8/10.00).

Last year's highest lottery prize of 120 million euros was won by a Eurojackpot player from Schleswig-Holstein in June. Last August, 117 million euros went to Hamburg and 107 million euros were won by a lucky player from Bremen - both also in Eurojackpot. In total, around 8.2 billion euros were spent on lotteries in Germany last year - an increase of 2.9 percent compared to 2022.

Information on gambling addiction

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de