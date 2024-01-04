Gambling - Well-tipped: 179 new lottery millionaires in Germany

Across Germany, 179 lucky players became new lottery millionaires last year. In 2022, there were 187 new millionaires, as announced by the German Lotto and Totoblock (DLTB) in Hanover on Thursday. The highest lottery prize of the year of 120 million euros was won by a Eurojackpot player from Schleswig-Holstein in June 2023. 117 million euros went to Hamburg last August and 107 million euros were won by a lucky player from Bremen - both also with Eurojackpot.

In 2023, the most million euros were won in the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia (37), followed by Baden-Württemberg (30) and Lower Saxony (26). In total, around 8.2 billion euros were spent on lotteries in Germany last year - an increase of 2.9 percent compared to 2022.

