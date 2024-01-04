Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanylottobremengames of chanceeurojackpotgamblinghanoverlower saxonyhamburgschleswig-holstein

Well-tipped: 179 new lottery millionaires in Germany

Across Germany, 179 lucky players became new lottery millionaires last year. In 2022, there were 187 new millionaires, as announced by the German Lotto and Totoblock (DLTB) in Hanover on Thursday. The highest lottery prize of the year, 120 million euros, was won by a Eurojackpot player from...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read

Gambling - Well-tipped: 179 new lottery millionaires in Germany

Across Germany, 179 lucky players became new lottery millionaires last year. In 2022, there were 187 new millionaires, as announced by the German Lotto and Totoblock (DLTB) in Hanover on Thursday. The highest lottery prize of the year of 120 million euros was won by a Eurojackpot player from Schleswig-Holstein in June 2023. 117 million euros went to Hamburg last August and 107 million euros were won by a lucky player from Bremen - both also with Eurojackpot.

In 2023, the most million euros were won in the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia (37), followed by Baden-Württemberg (30) and Lower Saxony (26). In total, around 8.2 billion euros were spent on lotteries in Germany last year - an increase of 2.9 percent compared to 2022.

Information on gambling addiction

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Three women injured in an altercation at the station

Three women have been injured in an altercation at Göttingen railroad station. A 20-year-old man got into an argument with several women on Wednesday evening and insulted them, as the police reported on Thursday. The man then allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman in the head and an 18-year-old...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

Pedelec rider critically injured in accident

A 77-year-old pedelec rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Hanover. According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the man tried to turn off on his pedelec, as the police reported on Thursday. As a result of the collision, the senior...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest