Welding work on the roof triggers an alarm at the tax office

Due to a fire alarm, around 30 employees of the Lübeck tax office had to temporarily leave the building on Friday. At the same time, several emergency calls were received reporting heavy smoke, according to a fire department spokesperson. The reason was burning welding sheets on the roof of a...

Fires - Welding work on the roof triggers an alarm at the tax office

Due to a fire alarm, around 30 employees of the Lübeck tax office had to temporarily leave the building on Friday. At the same time, several emergency calls were received reporting heavy smoke, according to a fire department spokesperson. The reason was burning welding sheets on the roof of a connecting building, he said. The fire department, which was deployed with around 60 personnel, extinguished the fire and ventilated the building. No one was injured. The criminal investigation department is now investigating why there was so much smoke in the high-rise building.

Press release from the fire department

