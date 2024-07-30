- Welding may have started the roof fire

Major fire on a rooftop in Hamburg-Hummelsbüttel may have been caused by welding work, according to police. Investigations are ongoing, a police spokesperson said. Prior to the Monday fire, work was being carried out on the roof of the four-story apartment building. Investigators are exploring a possible connection.

Five people suffered smoke inhalation in the fire. One person was hospitalized, and another was taken to the clinic for observation. Two entrances to the building are no longer habitable. Residents of the other two entrances were able to return to their apartments. The extent of the damage is still unknown.

Extensive firefighting efforts

The fire department deployed three fire engines and up to 170 personnel. They fought the fire using a telescopic ladder vehicle. Firefighters used chain saws and so-called fire hooks to open the roof of the concrete building to better access the fire sources.

It took around six hours to extinguish the fire on the approximately 12 by 60 meter rooftop. Post-fire operations and fire checks kept the emergency services busy until late into the night, a fire department spokesperson said.

Residents of the northeastern districts of Hummelsbüttel, Bramfeld, Steilshoop, and Wellingsbüttel were advised via the Nina warning app to keep windows and doors closed.

The large fire on the rooftop caused significant damage, with the extent yet to be fully assessed. Due to the intensity of the fire, two entrances of the apartment building are now uninhabitable.

Read also: