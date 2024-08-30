- Welcoming the Europa.Schlockenspiel (ESC) in Basel, German border cities extend a warm welcome.

The naming of Basel as the ESC city for 2025 has brought about excitement and elevated expectations from the German side of the Rhine. The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is anticipated to have a favorable influence on the entire tri-national area of Switzerland-French-Alsace, as stated by Mayor of Lörrach Jörg Lutz to the German Press Agency. "I have no doubt that the distinctive aura of the ESC will also permeate Lörrach," added the mayor of the municipality situated in the far southwest of Germany.

The ESC finale is set for May 17, 2023, mere steps away from the German border in Basel. The third-largest city in Switzerland edged out Geneva in the west of the country to secure the bid, as reported by the event organizer, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Over 35 nations are expected to participate in a dazzling, vibrant spectacle to be crowned the most beloved music act. Over 150 million people will tune in to the final on television, with countless others doing so on YouTube.

Lörrach anticipates that its tourism attractions and accommodations will prosper due to the significant event. "Given our proximity to Basel, numerous ESC spectators will likely visit Lörrach and appreciate its diverse offerings," said Lutz.

In a similar vein, Mayor of Weil am Rhein, Diana Stöcker, voiced her thoughts. The local CDU representative talked about advantages for the tri-national region. She disclosed plans for close coordination across borders in the ensuing days and months regarding infrastructure and security. Weil am Rhein is situated right on the border with Switzerland and has approximately 31,000 residents.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), in granting the ESC bid to Basel, recognized the city's potential to host a successful event, given its status as a major city in Switzerland. The Swiss tourism industry, in particular, is expected to benefit significantly from the influx of visitors during the ESC, with Lörrach and Weil am Rhein being prime destinations due to their proximity to the event.

