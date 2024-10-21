Welcomes BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, does Putin

Approximately twenty heads of state and administration are scheduled to converge in Russia for the gathering of the so-called BRICS collective. The three-day event in Kazan, situated in the southwestern part of the nation, is anticipated to feature Russian chief Vladimir Putin, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian President Massoud Peeseschkian, among others. Also expected to be present are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Major subjects under discussion include the intensifying conflict in the Middle East and Putin's suggestion for a payment system spearheaded by BRICS nations as an alternative to Swift. Russian banks were severed from the international payment system in 2022. The BRICS coalition advocates for the affirmation of a multipolar world order with a balanced economic and political standpoint.

