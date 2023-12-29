Basketball Bundesliga - Weißenfels goes down 75:107 against champions Ulm

The basketball players of Syntainics MBC suffered their fifth home defeat in a row in the last game of the year. The club from Weißenfels lost 75:107 (39:60) to German champions ratiopharm Ulm on Friday and was unable to improve its position in the battle to stay in the league. The visitors, on the other hand, consolidated their second place behind leaders Niners Chemnitz with their tenth win of the season.

Trevion Williams (22), Pacome Dadiet (17) and Karim Jallow (16) played the biggest part in Ulm's success. Johnathan Stove (20), John Bryant (15), Diante Baldwin (14) and Martin Breunig (12) scored the most points for the Central Germans.

The hosts were only ahead at 7:6 (2.). The German champions then displayed all their class and had already set the course for victory in the first quarter with a 16:2 run to 22:9 (7.). Ulm then managed its lead without any problems. The home side conceded 19 turnovers and was only able to convert four of its 23 attempts from beyond the arc.

https://syntainics-mbc.de/ https://www.easycredit-bbl.de

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de