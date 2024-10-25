Weiser discusses Bayer's unconventional approach

Mitchell Weiser will lock horns with his previous team Bayer Leverkusen as part of Werder Bremen on Saturday (6:30 PM/Sky and in the ntv.de live ticker). Back in 2021, he joined Leverkusen on loan towards the end of the transfer window. Recently, he spoke to "11 Freunde" about the reasons behind his move.

He recalled, "In the summer of 2020, Simon Rolfes, now the sporting director at Leverkusen, called me into his office and told me, 'We're signing another right-back. Find a new club.' I asked him why, what the problem was with me. Then he mentioned a specific incident during the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Saarbrücken: a clearance. He said, 'The ball slipped under your foot.' He was serious, it wasn't a joke," Weiser recalled.

He was taken aback but wished to prove himself. "I wanted to fight for my place, I felt comfortable, I was at home, I loved this team." However, he found himself in a challenging position. "We had excellent wingers like Bailey, Diaby, Bellarabi. And I was instructed to give them the ball, stay back, and let them shine. That didn't align with my abilities at all. Step by step, my confidence began to fade. If you don't have any forward actions for half a year, you rust. My technique, my instinct, everything was off," Weiser remembered.

He discussed his struggles further. "Regardless of numerous injuries, players in my position were often preferred over me, even though they typically weren't. At times, the entire team was reshuffled." Weiser then decided he needed to move on urgently. Werder Bremen was the only club that showed significant interest. He had some reservations but ultimately agreed. Looking back, it was a great decision.

Werder quickly secured promotion, and Weiser rediscovered his top form under coach Ole Werner. Now, he is a key figure and motivator for Bremen - and could soon become a national player for Algeria.

