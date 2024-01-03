Prime Minister - Weil's request: release flood helpers from work

Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and business associations are appealing to companies to continue to release helpers from their actual work to deal with the flood situation. This appeal applies for the coming days and, if necessary, also for the next week, according to a statement from the State Chancellery on Wednesday. Companies have the right to be reimbursed for any losses incurred as a result of their employees being absent. The state will try to find a pragmatic way to do this, it said.

Source: www.stern.de