Weil visits flood area: "Not out of the woods yet"

Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) took stock of the flood situation in the state on Tuesday. During a visit to Northeim in southern Lower Saxony, where a dam had burst, he thanked the tens of thousands of helpers for their efforts over the Christmas holidays.

He expressly thanked the drone group from the Fredesloh fire department ( Northeim district), which had been working non-stop for three days to assess the situation from the air. "It shows that this commitment is really urgently needed," said Weil.

A small dam had burst in Northeim. Fortunately, the water only flowed into an adjacent gravel pit, said state fire director Dieter Rohrberg. However, this was a good example of the effects of flooding. A total of 100,000 firefighters were working continuously in the state alone to secure dams. In addition, there were forces from the technical relief organization and other aid organizations. "In this respect, I really respect the emergency services."

It is not yet possible to estimate how long the operation will continue, said Rohrberg. "We can't say yet. But we're not out of the woods yet." Weil also said: "It's absolutely clear that we're not out of the woods yet." The weather forecasts are rather unfavorable. The situation, which is already tense, will become even worse as a result. "That's why we will certainly have to be extremely vigilant everywhere in the next few days."

Weil is expected to arrive at the Okertalsperre reservoir in the Harz Mountains in the afternoon. The dam had reached its highest level in the morning. Due to the water that is now being released into the Oker, water levels are expected to continue to rise there.

