Weidel wants Trump to be US president

Right satisfied is AfD chairwoman Weidel with none of the candidates in the US campaign. However, she has a clear favorite, whom she wants to see in the White House in the future: it's Donald Trump. One reason is Ukraine.

The AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel wishes that Donald Trump wins the US presidential election in November. "Definitely I will vote for Donald Trump," said Weidel in the ZDF summer interview. Biden is "apparently not in control of his mental faculties," she said, looking at the latest reports on Biden's health. Biden should not be president any longer. "That's not even an option."

Moreover, Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine by cutting off financial support for Kiev. "And I believe he will keep his word," said the AfD chairwoman. At the same time, she admitted that she considers the US election campaign a "disaster": "I would have preferred that possibly completely other candidates had run."

In June, it was reported that Trump was presented with a proposal to end Russia's attack on Ukraine by two influential advisors. With the plan, the two conflict parties were to be encouraged to agree to a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

"Trump wants to make big deals"

To make this happen, Trump, in the event of a victory in the US presidential election, would tell Ukraine that they would only receive further weapons from the US if they entered into peace talks. At the same time, Russia would be informed that Ukraine would receive more support from the US if Moscow refused to agree to negotiations in any way.

The head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has doubts whether Trump would actually implement his plan if re-elected. "Trump is someone who wants to make big deals," Heusgen told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "He tried to solve the North Korea problem in his first term, but underestimated the complexity of the issue. In the event of a Trump victory, however, the pressure on Germany, on Europe, to support Ukraine even more strongly would certainly increase."

