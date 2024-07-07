US elections - Weidel wants Trump to be the next US president

Alice Weidel wishes that Donald Trump, not incumbent Joe Biden, wins the US Presidential election in November. "I definitely support Donald Trump," Weidel said in a ZDF summer interview. Biden is "apparently not in control of his mental faculties." He should therefore no longer be President. "That's not even an option."

Moreover, Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing financial support for Kiev. "And I believe he will keep his word," Weidel expressed in the ZDF show "Berlin direct." However, she was dissatisfied with the entire US election campaign and the candidates. "The US election campaign in my opinion is a disaster," she said. "I would have preferred if possibly completely different candidates had run."

