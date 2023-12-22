Governing Mayor - Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises,Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times, we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the CDU politician in a statement on Friday.

"I also wish this for our city: Berlin, a city of cohesion, of togetherness, of looking out for one another," said Wegner. "I wish all Berliners a happy and reflective Christmas, the opportunity to recharge their batteries and a wonderful time with their loved ones."

The city has had a special and eventful year: "With many ups and downs, with hopes and worries, with unfulfilled dreams and unexpected moments of happiness," said Wegner. "I hope that the coming year will be less turbulent for all of us. I wish us peace - whether in Germany, in Berlin and also for the people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and all over the world."

Wegner's statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de