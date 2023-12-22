Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsneedschristmasloveSocietysenatecdukai wegnerberlinConfidence

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Governing Mayor - Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises,Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times, we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the CDU politician in a statement on Friday.

"I also wish this for our city: Berlin, a city of cohesion, of togetherness, of looking out for one another," said Wegner. "I wish all Berliners a happy and reflective Christmas, the opportunity to recharge their batteries and a wonderful time with their loved ones."

The city has had a special and eventful year: "With many ups and downs, with hopes and worries, with unfulfilled dreams and unexpected moments of happiness," said Wegner. "I hope that the coming year will be less turbulent for all of us. I wish us peace - whether in Germany, in Berlin and also for the people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and all over the world."

Wegner's statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Fallen trees: several railroad line closures

Deutsche Bahn had to close several routes in Bavaria on Saturday due to fallen trees. This included the line between Nuremberg and Regensburg, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter. Long-distance trains are being rerouted. There may also be delays. A fallen tree on the track near...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest