Turn of the year - Wegner: The rule of law will also be enforced on New Year's Eve

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner has announced decisive action against riots on New Year's Eve. "We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that the rule of law is enforced," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. "We know that it can be challenging in certain parts of the city. I can only appeal to everyone: Let's celebrate New Year's Eve peacefully with each other, and let's also be exuberant," Wegner said. "But anyone who attacks police and firefighters must expect a very consistent response from the rule of law."

Wegner: Police and judiciary are optimally prepared

The police will have a strong presence in places where riots can be expected. "The judiciary will also be on standby on New Year's Eve to check arrest warrants or initiate follow-up investigations," said the head of government and CDU state chairman. "Everyone should be aware that criminal acts will have consequences." Security forces and the judiciary are well prepared for New Year's Eve.

"In the run-up to New Year's Eve, there will also be talks with people at risk who are known in this context," said Wegner. "And we are also working on preventative measures with youth projects, street work and many people who are already seeking to talk to us."

"We are aware that the security situation in our city has been even tenser since October 7 than it was before. We know that," said the Governing Mayor. "Of course, we are therefore looking at New Year's Eve with great attention. We have made sure that there are enough police officers on the streets of this city. That is a lesson from last year."

Wegner and Interior Senator Spranger want to visit the police

Wegner wants to see the situation for himself: "The Senator for the Interior and I will be out and about in the city together. We will be at the fire department, we will talk to the Berlin police. We will go to police stations and we will also visit the police situation center," he announced.

"We are doing this to show that the police, but also the fire department, have the full backing of the entire Berlin Senate and that we support every measure that the police leadership believes is necessary to ensure that New Year's Eve is as peaceful as possible," said Wegner. "What Berliners can do if there are riots is to leave these places as quickly as possible and not to protect the criminals in a crowd."

There were riots across Germany at the turn of the year 2022/2023, and they were particularly violent in Berlin. Due to attacks and firecrackers thrown at police officers and emergency services, more than 2,800 police officers will be on duty on New Year's Eve in addition to the usual patrol car crews, according to the plans of the Senate Interior Administration.

Furthermore, an additional so-called firecracker ban zone is planned in Berlin-Neukölln in the area of Sonnenallee and Hermannplatz. There was an increase in violence there a year ago. The Berlin public prosecutor's office has increased its on-call service for New Year's Eve. Four public prosecutors are to be present at the on-call court, two more than usual.

