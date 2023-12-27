Skip to content
Wegner proposes model project for Görlitzer Park

Berlin's governing mayor is sticking to his guns: Görlitzer Park needs a fence. He is willing to discuss the details. He proposes a model project - then we can take it from there.

Turn of the year - Wegner proposes model project for Görlitzer Park

Closing Görlitzer Park in Kreuzberg at night does not have to be a permanent solution in the view of Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner. "We want to do our best to ensure that Görlitzer Park is pacified. And there is nothing to be said against testing this for a year as part of a pilot project," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency. "We only close Görlitzer Park at night - and have the whole thing scientifically monitored." Then it will be possible to see what effect this measure has. "Both on the park, on the surrounding streets and, above all, for the residents," says Wegner.

"I take the argument that closing the park would displace the drug and crime problems into the surrounding residential areas very seriously," said the head of government and CDU state chairman. "We will do everything possible to ensure that this does not happen." If Görlitzer Park is closed overnight, for example, the tens of thousands of hours that the Berlin police currently spend in the park at night could be used for operations in the surrounding streets.

One thing is certain, the fence will come. "Even if the construction should be the sole responsibility of the Senate," said Wegner. "This is our very clear goal - not because the governing mayor or the interior senator had this idea at some point - but because it is necessary for the fight against crime," said the CDU politician. "When I am told very clearly by the police leadership that this measure would improve security in Görlitzer Park, then I take such advice very seriously."

Fence project starts later than expected

In mid-December, the Senate Environment Department commissioned the state-owned Grün Berlin GmbH to "equip the park with a stable fence". The existing wall is to be repaired, extended and supplemented, and lockable gates are to be installed at the entrances. Almost two million euros have been budgeted for this. Construction is due to start in the first quarter of 2024. Wegner had originally announced that the fence would be built at the beginning of the year.

"Of course I would like the fence to be built much more quickly, I'll say that very clearly," said Wegner. But the truth is that such processes take time. "My goal is to erect this fence as quickly as possible so that Görlitzer Park can once again become a place of recreation where families with children, young people and older people feel safe," said Wegner.

Wegner continues to focus on talks with the district

"We are also in talks with district mayor Clara Herrmann. Of course, it would be a good signal to the people of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg if the state and district were to realize the fence together," said Wegner. "But of course I also know the majority situation in the district council and the discussions that take place there."

The district mayor has recently emphasized her scepticism on several occasions and criticized the planned night-time closure of the park as symbolic politics. "As the state of Berlin, we are prepared to take on the issue if necessary," said Wegner. "We can also enforce the fence around Görlitzer Park on our own. And if in doubt, we will do so."

Source: www.stern.de

