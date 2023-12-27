Parties - Wegner on Schäuble: He was a great friend of Berlin

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) has expressed his sadness at the death of former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble. "He was a great European, a passionate Christian Democrat and a great friend of Berlin," Wegner announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

He was deeply saddened to learn of his death. "We owe him a great deal. Rest in peace, dear Wolfgang Schäuble. I will miss your advice."

Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday evening. The family informed the German Press Agency on Wednesday. During his political career, he was a minister, CDU leader, parliamentary group chairman and President of the German Bundestag. No one has been a member of parliament longer than him.

Source: www.stern.de