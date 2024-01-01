Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicecriminalityberlinkai wegnersenatenew year's eveturn of the yearpolice operationcdupolice presence

Wegner: New Year's Eve a success thanks to high police presence

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) has hailed the police operation on New Year's Eve as a success. "A strong presence, consistent action and full backing for our police help to keep such situations under control," Wegner announced on Monday on the Internet portal X. "Berlin had the...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Kai Wegner (r, CDU), governing mayor, is welcomed during a visit to the police station on....aussiedlerbote.de
Kai Wegner (r, CDU), governing mayor, is welcomed during a visit to the police station on Sonnenallee. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Turn of the year - Wegner: New Year's Eve a success thanks to high police presence

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) has hailed the police operation on New Year's Eve as a success. "A strong presence, consistent action and full backing for our police help to keep such situations under control," Wegner announced on Monday on the Internet portal X. "Berlin had the situation under control." The statement continued: "Around 390 arrests, 720 criminal proceedings, 0 injured firefighters. The operational concept was a success."

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rainy start to the year in Saxony

According to a forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), the first days of the new year in Saxony will be gray, rainy and windy. For Tuesday to Thursday, the meteorologists are predicting repeated downpours. Highs on Tuesday will range between seven and nine degrees. Even in the mountains,...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
Police forces are on duty in Solingen on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

21 police officers injured on New Year's Eve

21 police officers were injured during operations on New Year's Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia. This was significantly fewer than a year ago, when 43 officers were injured. The officers were injured by pyrotechnics, for example, as the State Office for Central Police Services reported on Monday...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

Heavy rain pelting down on a road during a thunderstorm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rainy start to the year in Saxony

According to a forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), the first days of the new year in Saxony will be gray, rainy and windy. For Tuesday to Thursday, the meteorologists are predicting repeated downpours. Highs on Tuesday will range between seven and nine degrees. Even in the mountains,...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public