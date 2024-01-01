Turn of the year - Wegner: New Year's Eve a success thanks to high police presence
Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) has hailed the police operation on New Year's Eve as a success. "A strong presence, consistent action and full backing for our police help to keep such situations under control," Wegner announced on Monday on the Internet portal X. "Berlin had the situation under control." The statement continued: "Around 390 arrests, 720 criminal proceedings, 0 injured firefighters. The operational concept was a success."
Source: www.stern.de