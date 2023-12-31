New Year's Eve - Wegner: If necessary, "night of repression"

At the beginning of New Year's Eve, Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner has announced a tough approach to riots and excesses. "Tonight is the night, if necessary, the night of repression, where the rule of law will try to assert itself," said the CDU politician during a visit to a police station on Sonnenallee - while firecrackers could be heard in the background. He also referred to the prevention work carried out in the capital in recent months and weeks to curb youth violence.

Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) emphasized that the majority of Berliners wanted to spend the night peacefully. However, those who "want to cause a ruckus" should not only be pulled out, but should also face the legal consequences. Spranger referred to the use of bodycams by firefighters and police officers. "Everything that happens in the city is also tracked digitally," she said. She was confident that the police are well prepared and have sufficient forces on the road.

"We have 3,500 officers on the streets of Berlin for this night alone," said Berlin's police commissioner Barbara Slowik. In addition, more than 1,000 police officers are on duty in patrol cars and police stations. 500 members of the Federal Police were to provide security at train stations. They were also supposed to protect firefighters and rescue workers who were massively attacked on New Year's Eve a year ago.

On New Year's Eve 2022/2023, there were riots and attacks on police officers and emergency services throughout Germany, with Berlin being particularly affected.

