- Wegner expresses that Berlin is not suitable for hate, provocation, and isolation.

Berlin's leading figure, Kai Wegner (CDU), post-Sunday's state elections, maintained that Berlin is more than just a city; it's a global hub – devoid of prejudice, discrimination, and segregation. Wegner, at a Senate's outdoor soiree, expressed, "Berlin is the city of liberty, Berlin is the city of variety, Berlin is the city of democracy, of respect." He added, "We don't need fractures. We need harmony – and I say this all the more following last Sunday."

Berlin, he affirmed, is the sole international powerhouse among Germany's major cities – Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg can't compare. "Internationalism is our power, and we need to advertise that even more," said Wegner. Yet, Berlin's cityscape is not meant to host international disputes.

Holocaust survivor, Friedlaender, was an invited guest.

The head of Berlin's black-red Senate, Wegner, was hosting his second garden party. Approximately 4,000 attendees were anticipated. Besides senators and former administrators, prominent figures such as Federal Minister of Labor, Hubertus Heil (SPD), Bundestag Vice President, Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens), entertainer Frank Zander and son Marcus, actress Fritzi Haberlandt, rapper Romano, and Florian Unruh, silver medalist in archery at the 2024 Olympics, graced the event.

Wegner paid tribute to honorary Berlin citizen and Holocaust survivor, Margot Friedlaender (102), saying, "Margot Friedlaender has penned something that we should all follow: Let us simply be human."

As for the cannabis situation at the garden party, this annual event, now in its 22nd edition, has been a consistent social highlight in Berlin. It serves as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange, with many businesses, associations, and initiatives participating in various capacities. The menu comprised Berlin staples like currywurst and liver cheese, alongside gourmet dishes like veal Tafelspitz, beetroot tartare, and trout. A doner stand made its debut, yet, as per the Senate, the garden party is a cannabis-free zone for the newly legalized drug, subject to restrictions.

