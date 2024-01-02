Wegner does not see the CDU's K-question as settled

Saxony's Minister President Kretschmer makes it clear that he considers the question of the CDU's candidacy for chancellor to be settled. Berlin's governing mayor Wegner disagrees.

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner believes that the question of his party's candidacy for chancellor remains open. "If it had been decided, we would have announced it," Wegner said in ntv's Frühstart. The CDU and CSU would clarify the candidacy for chancellor this year in an orderly process. "The state premiers must be involved, including the party chairmen." However, there is no question that CDU leader Friedrich Merz is the favorite as party and parliamentary group leader and has the first right of access.

Wegner, who is also head of the CDU state association in Berlin, thus contradicted the Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer. At the end of December, the latter had told the Funke media group that the question of the CDU's next chancellor candidacy had already been decided in favor of the CDU chairman. "Yes, I think so," said the deputy CDU chairman in response to a corresponding question. However, Kretschmer also argued that the candidate should not be chosen until after the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, which will take place in September. Merz himself has previously argued that the issue should be decided in late summer 2024.

With regard to the recent New Year's Eve, Wegner called for consistent sentencing of perpetrators of violence. He was pleased that more arrests had been made than in the previous year, but now those involved must also receive appropriate punishment, said the mayor. "That is now in the hands of the judiciary, but that is my expectation and also my hope." Anyone who thinks they have to let their hair down and thinks attacks on the police and fire department are normal must realize that the majority of Berliners see things differently. Exuberant partying is part of Berlin - but violence against emergency services must stop. This requires prevention as well as repression.

Wegner rejects firecracker ban

Wegner defended the huge effort at the turn of the year with almost 5,000 police officers on the streets of the capital. "This year, the situation was always under control." This was partly thanks to the Berlin police. They were well prepared, but above all had the backing of politicians - and that was a difference to previous years.

The CDU politician spoke out against banning private fireworks in order to relieve the burden on emergency services in future. "I don't want to punish 99 percent of Berliners who celebrate New Year's Eve peacefully because a small minority think they can do what they want," said Wegner. A ban on firecrackers would not be enforceable because there would still be shopping opportunities.

In the debate about stricter citizen's income sanctions, Wegner spoke out in favor of a graduated model. Anyone who refuses should receive sanctions. If someone refuses the first job offer, 25 percent of the citizen's income rate would have to be cut, and 50 percent for the second. "I'm telling you, the fourth one he goes to work," said Wegner. He praised the federal government's tightening of sanctions. The traffic light coalition had obviously understood that the wrong incentives were being set. There is an enormous labor shortage in Germany. It must therefore be clear: "Anyone who gets up in the morning, goes to work and performs must have more than those who don't want to work."

