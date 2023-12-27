Parties - Wegner: Berlin will always honor Schäuble's memory

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) and Senator for Economic Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD) have paid tribute to Wolfgang Schäuble' s services to Berlin and German unity. "I was deeply saddened to learn of Wolfgang Schäuble's death today. He was a truly great man - a convinced European, a passionate Christian Democrat and a loyal friend of Berlin," Wegner said on Wednesday. "His voice, his wisdom, his convictions will be missed."

As a key negotiator of the Unification Treaty, he had become the architect of German unity. "And he always knew that the growing together of our country was not complete." This growing together was a matter close to his heart. "During the historic debate in the Bundestag on June 20, 1991 about the future seat of the federal government and Bundestag, he passionately campaigned for Berlin and tipped the scales for this important decision," said Wegner.

Wegner: Schäuble was a clever strategist and brilliant thinker

"Wolfgang Schäuble held Berlin in high esteem, he enjoyed the cultural diversity of the city with his wife, he followed the political struggle in the city with great benevolence. As an honorary citizen of Berlin, our city will always honor his memory."

"He was a clever strategist, a brilliant thinker, a shrewd politician and a passionate speaker. And as a devout Christian, he was always aware of the limits of human greatness," said Wegner. "We mourn with deep gratitude the loss of a friend and supporter of our city."

"His tireless commitment remains an obligatory legacy"

Franziska Giffey, Senator for Economic Affairs and SPD state chairwoman, also remembered the CDU politician: "Wolfgang Schäuble was a politician who always put the interests of the community and the country first and performed an outstanding service for the internal unity of Germany over decades," she said. "Especially now, in a time marked by division and discord, his tireless commitment remains an obligatory legacy for all democrats."

"I was repeatedly impressed by his intelligent and profound speeches, with which he spoke to the conscience of both the government and the parliamentarians and provided guidance," said Giffey. "With deep respect and gratitude for Wolfgang Schäuble, my sympathy goes out to his family and friends."

