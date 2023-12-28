Red Town Hall - Wegner and Giffey pay tribute to Schäuble in the book of condolence

Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU), Senator for Economic Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD) and the President of the House of Representatives, Cornelia Seibeld (CDU), have signed the book of condolence for Wolfgang Schäuble in the Rotes Rathaus. On Thursday, they paid tribute to the CDU politician and honorary citizen of the city, who died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81.

During his political career, Schäuble was a minister, CDU leader, parliamentary group chairman and President of the German Bundestag. During a historic Bundestag debate in 1991 on the future seat of the federal government and Bundestag, Schäuble passionately campaigned for Berlin.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de