Weekly Visual Tribute: Zendaya honors Cher with radiant vintage attire in sparkling gown

In the event, the actress from "Dune" donned a dazzling vintage 2001 Bob Mackie gown, boasting an open bodice and straps encircling the waist. The dress shared similarities with a Bob Mackie number Cher wore in 1972. Zendaya styled her hair pin-straight with a middle-part and let it cascade down her back, paying homage to the famous diva.

Throughout the ceremony, Zendaya expressed gratitude towards Cher, commending her for being an advocate, an ally, and opening the door for numerous individuals to express themselves freely.

Bob Mackie, well-known for his long-standing collaboration with Cher and her illustrious music career, has fashioned numerous high-energy, abs-revealing ensembles for the artist across six decades. From the transparent embellished jumpsuit worn to the 1974 Met Gala to her notorious 1986 Oscars gown, adorned with a lofty feather headdress, Mackie has left an indelible mark on Cher's fashion history. He even designed a custom, ultra-glamorous Cleopatra-themed Halloween costume for Cher in 1988. In an interview with Fashionista in 2019, Mackie reminisced, "Every time [Cher] wore one of those looks, it'd be in the papers the next day - all over the country."

Zendaya is not the only A-list personality to have been influenced by Cher's flamboyant fashion sense. Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from Cher's 1974 Met Gala jumpsuit for her 2015 Met Gala outfit. In 2019, Dua Lipa, who shared the stage with Cher at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, also donned a replica of the same attire during a performance in Paris.

Despite their enduring influence on the fashion world, a reunion between Cher and Mackie seems unlikely. When inquired about wearing Mackie for her performance at the Victoria's Secret show earlier this month, Cher firmly replied in the negative. Fondly recalling the past, she shared, "I've already brought it, baby."

Entertainment Tonight reporter exuberated about Cher's potential to still "bring it," to which the superstar humorously retorted, "I've brought it, baby."

