Weekly Visual Appeal: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan's, bold red attire, showcased at a charity event on Saturday, isn't entirely unfamiliar.

There's not much that's relatable about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, especially when it comes to her transition into British royal fame and her high-end lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. However, a chance for camaraderie emerged when she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala in a red Carolina Herrera dress, a piece she had worn back in 2021.

Reviving wardrobe staples is a common occurrence for regular people out there, but it's a deliberate choice for celebrities, such as Cate Blanchett, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Billie Eilish, who recently decided to reuse vintage outfits on the red carpet to spark discussions about fashion sustainability.

Meghan's look went through some alterations from its initial debut. On her first gala appearance at a New York event celebrating veterans three years prior, she wore a formal gown featuring a voluminous train, paired with pointed satin pumps and her signature 2.15 carat Birks Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond Earrings.

Fast forward to her 2022 red carpet appearance, Meghan, who left her royal duties alongside husband Prince Harry, revamped her look. She opted for a more streamlined version of the dress, let her hair down, and kept her jewelry minimal, with no necklace or visible earrings beyond a few rings and her beloved Cartier Love bracelet. She finished off the outfit with open-toed sling backs from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Given her experience in adhering to the strict British royal family dress code, Meghan has adopted a more modern styling approach, embodying a style perhaps more reflected in her life before Prince Harry. She stunned at last September's Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany, donning an off-the-shoulder emerald lace Cult Gaia tube dress. More recently, while in Nigeria and Colombia, she chose strappy patterned sundresses with noticeable thigh slits as her attire of choice.

Her more relaxed red tailored Carolina Herrera dress and loose hairstyle represent a more laidback approach to evening wear (in contrast to her royal duties, naturally). With no royal regulations to adhere to, Meghan had the liberty to hog the spotlight for the charity cause, notably the LA Children’s Hospital. She commended the hospital staff for their incredible work, providing top-notch healthcare for families who couldn't otherwise afford it, according to People Magazine.

Meghan's reused red Carolina Herrera dress at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala showcased her appreciation for fashion sustainability, aligning with celebrities who often repurpose vintage outfits to promote this cause.

The relaxed style of Meghan's redtailored Carolina Herrera dress at the charity event marked a departure from the strict British royal family's dress code, allowing her to embrace a more personal and modern fashion style.

