Weekly Style Highlight: Gigi Hadid struts the catwalk in a mini dress made from packing tape.

On a Friday, Hadid graced the Vetements show during Paris Fashion Week, swathed in a roll of bright yellow and red DHL-emblazoned packing tape. The tacky tool was fashioned into a strapless mini dress, and matching heeled pumps were also ensnared in the same tape. "She delivered," echoed one popular social media post. "UPS has 24 hours to respond," quipped another.

Although this might be one of the most budget-friendly attire showcased on a luxury runway this season, the concept of using tape as fabric isn't novel. Back in 2017, Raf Simmons belted models in wool overcoats with a personalized tape strip that read, "Walk with Me" and "RSYP Youth Project." Similarly, motivated by trash for his Moschino collection, Jeremy Scott unveiled gowns adorned with taped straps and decorations in the same year. Fast forward to 2022, Kim Kardashian garnered attention when she floated into the Balenciaga show in Paris, swathed nearly head-to-toe in Balenciaga-branded yellow and black police tape. As per New York Times chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, Kardashian's outfit produced a "sticky, tape-like sound" with every step.

Duct tape gained popularity during World War II, created by Vesta Stoudt, an American mother and munitions factory worker, who observed a better method to package soldiers' ammunition boxes. Before long, duct tape transformed into a one-size-fits-all solution for countless dilemmas, from mending boots to reinforcing jeep fenders to improvising first-aid wraps. By the 2010s, the adhesive stretched beyond functionality, evolving into an alluring accessory as well: Rolls boasted Hello Kitty graphics, emerged in glow-in-the-dark forms, and even bore delightful scents. Participating in a duct tape dress challenge was a sought-after task on the fashion reality show, Project Runway, while in 2010, for Beyoncé and Lady Gaga's award-winning "Telephone" music video, Lady Gaga slinked around a prison cell in just yards of yellow caution tape.

The first annual duct tape fashion show held at Iowa State University was covered by the New York Times in 2011, restricting entries only to creations formed from the hardware store's favorite staple. Unfortunately, the event was terminated in 2015 due to "lackluster participation," but diehard tape enthusiasts shouldn't feel crestfallen. With trendsetters like Vetements and Balenciaga championing the rebellious material once more, the roll may have a few revolutions left in it.

