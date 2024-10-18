Skip to content
Weekly Appearance Standout: Andrew Garfield introduces an uncommon red carpet accent outstanding.

Last night, at the London Film Festival debut of his latest movie, the British thespian showed up with a full-sized standee of his on-screen companion, Florence Pugh.

Andrew Garfield's cardboard prop served as an ideal complement to his fashionable red carpet ensemble.

Nestled snugly beneath his arm like a cherished handbag during a clubbing spree, Pugh's inflexible, two-dimensional silhouette complemented Garfield's attire flawlessly. He went for a groovy '70s-inspired Valentino ensemble designed by Alessandro Michele in a deep sapphire hue, complete with a vibrant, blossoming silk shirt. His black Valentino loafers and belt harmonized with his attire, but Garfield wasn't fully put together until he added his 5 feet 4 inches of cardboard. At different moments along the red carpet, he delightfully positioned Pugh aside, posing with an affectionate embrace around her cardboard counterpart.

The actual Pugh, unable to attend the premiere due to filming commitments, uploaded photos of Garfield and his cardboard replica onto Instagram, praising the idea as "genius." This isn't the first time celebrities have utilized the art of cardboard to bring their colleagues into the spotlight. Back in 2010, Will Ferrell artfully carried a life-sized cutout of Brad Pitt to a "Megamind" panel at Comic-Con, fuelling speculation that the actor would appear. Moreover, there's been a surge in cardboard inanimate prom dates across the USA, with students opting to cart around detailed likenesses of Michael B. Jordan, Bernie Sanders, and Danny DeVitto, instead of traditional corsages.

To those doubting whether Pugh's cardboard accent could be labeled an accessory, Michael Kors defines it as a "boisterous punctuation mark of a man or woman's ensemble." It's arguably a louder declaration than a well-matched shoe and belt set, a cardboard cutout of your co-star is undoubtedly the most eye-catching exclamation point around.

Garfield's choice of wearing a cardboard cutout of Pugh on the red carpet sparked conversations about fashion and style within the industry. Some critics argued that the cardboard figure served as an avant-garde accessory, enhancing Garfield's outfit in a unique way.

His personal Valentino attire was somewhat surpassed by the presence of his 5-foot-4-inch-tall cardboard figure.

