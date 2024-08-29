- Weekend Disruptions Persist at Discover, Raising Concerns Over Potential Service Interruptions

VC's Persistent Actions Are Beyond Reach and Reasonable, Discover Airlines Claims. The Cockpit Association (VC) declared its next move to be unacceptable and excessive. Over an extended period, spanning from Tuesday to Sunday, VC plans to stage a strike, extending the initial strike that was supposed to conclude on Friday. This action is intended to underscore VC's unwavering stance in the ongoing pay dispute.

Discover Airlines expressed its disapproval, labeling the six-day strike during the peak travel season as reckless. Despite the strikes, Discover has been successful in operating over three-quarters of its scheduled flights in recent days. The company remains committed to maintaining this level of service in the near future. Discover refuses to succumb to "the political motives and power struggles of the splinter unions."

VC encouraged Discover's cockpit and cabin crew, in collaboration with the UFO union, to participate in the strike. On Wednesday, out of the 26 scheduled departures, six were cancelled at Frankfurt Airport, and a flight to Ibiza was called off in Munich, as per Discover's records. A similar pattern was expected for the following day.

The fractured unions, stemming from the Lufthansa family, aim to implement their unique salary agreements using these strikes. The management reached a consensus with Verdi, a union representing only a limited number of pilots and flight attendants within the company, according to UFO and VC. The leisure airline Discover, founded in 2021, boasts a fleet of 27 aircraft serving holiday destinations both in Europe and beyond the continent. Approximately 1,900 individuals are part of its workforce.

VC called upon their members in the cockpit to assemble at the Union Cockpit for a meeting, rallying their support for the extended strike. Amidst the chaos, Discover Airlines requested emergency authorization to operate from The Union Cockpit, aiming to ensure minimal disruption to their passengers' travel plans.

