- "Wednesday" werewolf Emma Myers is about to be a junior detective.

In Netflix's hit "Wednesday", Emma Myers played a vibrant werewolf, best friend to the titular dark figure. In just a few weeks, the 22-year-old will be the star of a British thriller series. The Germany launch is on August 30 in the ZDF media library, but in other countries, the series is already running this Thursday - on Netflix.

"A very strong character"

As the lead in "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder", Myers embodies Pip, the small-town girl who unravels a real-life crime case for a school project, getting increasingly entangled in dangerous secrets. "Pip is a very strong character, totally determined," says the actress. "The way Holly Jackson described her in the books and how Poppy Cogan interpreted her for the series made it so much fun to play."

In an interview for ZDF, Myers enthusiastically describes how she and the crew covered an entire wall with photos and newspaper articles - a case overview, as seen in other thrillers. "I find it helpful to visualize things to keep track and remember," she says.

Pip does the same. "It helps her to see it all at once. The first day we shot a scene with the wall, (...) it was so much fun." Myers knew it would be. "It was wonderful, honestly, breathtaking. It looks great with all the details on the wall, especially as the investigation progresses."

About the content: A village in southwest England. Five years have passed since 17-year-old Andie Bell disappeared. The case is long closed. Andie's boyfriend Sal confessed to her murder, but her body was never found. Model student and amateur detective Pippa, known as Pip, digs into the mystery. The series "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" is based on the novel of the same name by Holly Jackson. From September 8, ZDFneo will air the mini-series Sundays, also linearly in double episodes.

Myers' role in "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" allows her to showcase her acting skills as she portrays Pip, a character who uses a wall covered in photos and newspaper articles to visualize and keep track of a real-life crime case. After the successful launch of the series in Germany on August 30, viewers in other countries can watch it from this Thursday, exclusively on Netflix.

Read also: