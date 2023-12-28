Weather - Wednesday starts with sunshine in Berlin and Brandenburg

After the holidays, the sun will shine between a few clouds in Berlin and Brandenburg on Wednesday. From midday, the clouds will gradually increase from the Elbe, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in the morning. Light rain will fall between Prignitz and Oberhavel in the evening. With daytime highs between five and seven degrees, a weak to moderate wind will blow.

Thursday night will initially be cloudy and mainly dry. After midnight, clouds will gradually increase from northwest to southeast. Some rain will fall in places. Temperatures will drop to between five and two degrees. The wind will be weak to moderate.

The weather on Thursday will be cloudy with some clear spells. At first it will rain locally, later it will remain dry most of the time. Temperatures will rise to a mild nine to twelve degrees. A moderate, sometimes gusty wind will blow.

There will be scattered showers with variable cloud cover on Friday night. Temperatures will drop to eight to five degrees. The wind will be moderate to fresh, with gusts at times. It will be stormy locally on Friday. Showers will fall at times with many clouds. Temperatures will rise to between nine and twelve degrees.

Forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD)

