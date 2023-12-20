"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig - Wedding with her Noah Baumbach

2023 was an exciting year for Greta Gerwig (40): she celebrated huge success with her live-action film "Barbie", had her second son in the summer and now, after twelve years of dating, she has also married her partner Noah Baumbach (54). A spokesperson for the successful director confirmed the happy news to the US magazine "People".

They are united by their work together

As "People" further reported, the couple said "I do" at New York City Hall. The two have been a couple since 2011 and have two sons. They met while filming the movie "Greenberg" in 2010, which Baumbach directed and in which she played the lead role. They also worked together on "Barbie", as they wrote the screenplay together. The live-action adaptation of the famous doll became one of the biggest cinema hits of the year and set several records for Gerwig. In August 2023, "Barbie" became the first film directed by a female director to earn more than one billion US dollars at the box office.

In 2019, Baumbach revealed in an interview with "Vogue" why he enjoys working with his partner. "I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it gets into everything. I show her a clip of my movie and then watch her movie a few months later. I don't want to sound terribly happy, but it's really great to watch someone you love do something they love." In 2020, the two had the honor of being nominated for an Oscar at the same time: Baumbach for "Marriage Story" in the "Best Picture" and "Best Original Screenplay" categories, Gerwig for "Little Women" in the "Best Adapted Screenplay" category.

As they walked the red carpet together at the Oscars, Baumbach told a reporter that his partner had made him a "better person and a better writer". "When we write together, I always try to impress her. I feel like I write better because I work harder. I want her to be impressed."

Their sons were born in 2019 and 2023

But it's not just professionally that they are obviously a good team. Their first son Harold was born in March 2019. In July, Greta Gerwig then announced in an interview with Elle that they had a second son.

