Wedding event leads to highway incident

In Baden-Württemberg, attendees of a wedding procession took control of the A81 autobahn, causing mayhem. Individuals from various cars climbed atop their vehicles' roofs, while others hung outside the windows, their limbs dangling perilously. Adding to the chaos, gunshots echoed through a tunnel, alarming passersby. Authorities suspect a starter pistol might have been the culprit behind the loud bangs.

The Autobahn and surrounding areas in Leonberg saw a significant number of vehicles as part of the wedding procession, according to the police. The participants were reported to have occupied all lanes, creating a blockade that posed serious safety risks. The official statement reads, "As per witness accounts, every lane was filled with the cars, leading to partial road blockages."

Upon reaching the Engelberg tunnel, some participants called it a day and left the A81, allowing the procession to dissipate. Despite deploying eight patrol cars, police had no luck locating the revelers post-dispersal. Speculations of potential traffic violations, coercion, and criminal activities are currently being probed by the traffic authorities.

