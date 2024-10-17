Weber observes that Zelenskyy is recognizing the gravity of the situation - "NATO lacks a strategy"

14:38 Russian Legislators Endorse Ban on "Juvenile Neglect Promotion"

Russian legislators endorse a legislation in its initial reading, aiming to prohibit "juvenile neglect promotion." With a unanimous vote, the legislators support the bill, witnessed in a live broadcast from parliament. Parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urged the legislators to endorse the ban, stating, "We're fighting a cultural war today." The law would impact public content, including internet posts, media, advertising, and films. Penalties could include fines ranging from 400,000 rubles (approximately 3,800 euros) for individuals to 5 million rubles for corporations. The nation grapples with an aging population and declining birth rates, which are compounded by military action in Ukraine. Russia's government, powerful Orthodox Church, and prominent social figures often promote "traditional values" as a barrier against liberal Western ideas and a means to halt the nation's population decline.

14:09 Disgruntled Worshipers Target Soldiers and Breach Church in Ukraine

The military governor in Cherkassy directs that St. Michael's Cathedral in the city will now belong to a different denomination. Upset followers of the Patriarch of Moscow then invade the church, leading to physical altercations and injuries.

13:54 Zelenskyy Proposes "Threat-based Peace" Strategy in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes a strategy for success against Russia to EU leaders in Brussels, advocating for a "threat-based peace" policy. He calls on Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US to guarantee the availability of suitable missile systems in Ukraine.

13:25 Prison Cellmate: Imprisoned American in Russia Reportedly Abused

A USA citizen recently imprisoned in Russia, Stephen Hubbard, is alleged to be subjected to continuous mistreatment in a Russian prison. This information comes from a fellow inmate, Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychyko, who later secured his release. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison earlier this month for alleged mercenary service to Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Alert to Russian Ghost Fleet Threat

The so-called Russian ghost fleet is releasing oil traces in the world's oceans, posing a risk to the environment. An investigation by "Politico" and SourceMaterial shows at least nine severe spills attributed to Russian ships over the years. The report asserts there is a continually expanding fleet of over 600 vessels transporting oil on behalf of Moscow, with ownership often unidentifiable. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making accountability challenging in the event of a spill or severe accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard warns that the ships constitute a "significant threat" to marine life. "Oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are alarming," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia division and an expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Extensively Polluted Land - Kyiv Appeals for International Aid

Ukraine is working diligently to rapidly clean vast areas of landmines and other unexploded ordnance. Efforts depend on international assistance, declares Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyral also attends. Large regions of Ukraine contaminate with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance from both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries in conflict zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to Profit Strategy

Moscow sticks to portraying its war in Ukraine as a victory. It reacts peacefully to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "profit strategy." Meanwhile, domestic critics of the situation increase in Russia. Not only convicted ultranationalist Girkin refers to a "strategic defeat," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian Advance at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production May Halve

Ukrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian forces capture a crucial coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is reported by the Reuters news agency, quoting Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a specific type of coal used in coal and coke production, which is imperative for steel manufacturing. This is Ukraine's second major revenue source after agriculture. In the first eight months of 2024, steel exports were nearly $2 billion, monetary support required for Ukraine's financial stability.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, one of the major coking coal producers in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine supplies coal for coke production, which is vital in steel manufacturing and is Ukraine's second primary revenue source following agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been the site of relentless fighting for several months and a focal point of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, exports of steel products in the first eight months of 2024 were nearly $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky on his way to Brussels: "What we need most now is additional shield for Ukraine before winter"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for fresh aid for his country's "victory strategy". "What we need most now is additional shield for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky states in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shares on Telegram. The Ukrainian president intends to present his "victory strategy" to his EU counterparts today. "Every European head of state and government will hear how we need to bolster our position," he adds further. "We need to bring this war to an end in a fair manner."

11:05 Australia plans to provide Ukraine with many Abrams tanksAustralia is now planning to donate 49 of its aged Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will give away most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, worth approximately €150 million, to Ukraine - a few months after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on his government's agenda.

10:46 NATO leader: Negotiations with Moscow should only begin from a position of strengthThe new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should only initiate negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. "We stand ready, if necessary, in the long term," Rutte says before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can negotiate with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment arrives, he (Zelensky) can rely on continued support."

10:15 "Closest tank engagement I've ever seen" - Ukrainian tank destroys Russian military vehicleA Ukrainian tank has destroyed a Russian military vehicle at an unusually close range in the Russian region of Kursk. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon just a few meters away. Shortly afterwards, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the wreckage of the Russian military vehicle. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side involved two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen".

09:52 Russian airstrikes also in Syria: Ten civilians killedRussia's army is not limiting its attacks to Ukraine. There are also Russian airstrikes in northwest Syria, with activists reporting that ten people were killed and 30 injured on Wednesday evening. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib, including a child, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen children are among the injured, it adds. The observatory says that Russia hit a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region Shot DeadIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was shot dead in his car. According to independent Russian website "Important Stories" among others, an unknown assailant fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had returned from the war in Ukraine just a week ago.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignRussian imprisoned ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin sees no success for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign this summer and autumn has not achieved its goals. It is also unlikely to do so before the so-called mud season. Girkin even speaks of a "strategic military defeat". According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled and offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. The Russian forces would need to use their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful, repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia is again bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks. The air defense shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones in the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reports. 27 drones were likely intercepted by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones turned towards Belarus. However, five drones hit infrastructure in regions near the front, with attacks on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said, but some areas experienced power outages.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo's Head of Security DetainedThe Ukrainian security agency (SBU) claims to have apprehended one of the top security officials from Ukrenergo, the state energy company. He is under suspicion of defending Russia's invasion, doubting the existence of an autonomous Ukrainian state, and endorsing the slaughter of civilians. Moreover, he supposedly shared details about the repercussions of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that they have temporarily suspended one of their employees due to the case: "Statements justifying Russian aggression are not tolerated by the Ukrenergo team," they stated. Ukrenergo also mentioned that nine of their staff members have been slain by Russian attacks during their duties, and an additional eleven are at the front lines. If proven guilty, the accused faces a maximum of eight years in prison and the seizure of his assets.

07:23 US Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO Entrance DreamsNATO has no intention of inviting Ukraine into the alliance in the near future, according to the United States Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America". "NATO's stance on this matter is unequivocal. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an unalterable course to membership and will eventually join the alliance. However, at present, the alliance is not considering a prompt invitation," Smith said prior to the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. The previous day, President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's admission to NATO playing a crucial role.

06:56 White House Confirms Ramstein Meeting PostponementThe US government has rescheduled a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group for November and will hold it online. The White House announced this following a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which also discussed additional millions in aid for Ukraine. Initially, Biden was scheduled to lead a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led coalition of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that convenes at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting at Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th gathering of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: "Top-notch" Russian Weapons Found with HezbollahIsraeli forces have discovered "elite" Russian weapons in the strongholds of the Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon, as per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Le Figaro" quotes Netanyahu as stating that only the Lebanese army is permitted to have weapons south of the Litani River, in accordance with a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has dug hundreds of tunnels and hiding spots in this region, where we have recently discovered several top-notch Russian weapons," the newspaper reported.

06:02 Ukraine Establishes Sad RecordA demining conference is being held today in Lausanne, Switzerland, focusing on Ukraine, which the UN regards as the most mined nation worldwide. Potentially, an area spanning twice Bavaria's size serves as a danger zone, along with mined maritime areas. Since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 individuals have suffered casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 fatalities, with 30 this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers are currently engaged, having surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers - an area equal to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and neutralized over 530,000 potentially destructive items. The government estimates the overall cost of clearing the nation at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Alerts Activated across Wide Areas of UkraineWide regions of Ukraine experienced overnight attacks by Russian combat drones. Air alert notices are in effect in most regions, with no reports of damage as of yet. Meanwhile, Russia's air defense system is reported to have shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk border area, as per Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. No reports of damage or injuries have been released.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Agree to Build Munitions FactoryLithuania and Ukraine will collaborate on establishing an ammunition factory. The facility will manufacture multifunctional HMX explosives. Construction is planned to commence in Lithuania in the coming year.

00:04 Explosion at UK DHL Warehouse: Investigators Suspect Russian SabotageAfter an explosion in a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating whether it was a Russian sabotage act. The Guardian reports. On July 22, an explosion occurred in the warehouse, allegedly caused by an explosive device in a package previously transported by a plane. No one was harmed. In Germany, a similar incident happened at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig at the same time, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation. Security sources believe that this act was orchestrated by Russia.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised meeting agenda. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes a formal invitation to join NATO.

