Weather: Wet and stormy Wednesday in Berlin and Brandenburg

People in Berlin and Brandenburg can expect lots of clouds, rain and gale-force winds on Wednesday. From late morning, gusts of wind with speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour and local gales of around 70 kilometers per hour are expected, according to the German Weather Service.

In the south of Brandenburg, the day will start with heavy clouds and slowly decreasing rain, while in the north it will remain largely dry. During the course of the day, rain and occasional sleet showers are to be expected at a maximum of eight degrees. The wind will ease towards the evening.

At night, it will remain cloudy and rainy. Temperatures will drop to three degrees. The wind will pick up again during the course of Thursday night, with locally stronger gusts possible again.

