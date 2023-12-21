Forecast - Weather service warns of stormy Thursday

According to warnings from the German Weather Service (DWD ), it will be stormy in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland on Thursday. In addition, there will be heavy rain showers with isolated thunderstorms, especially in the north, according to the meteorologists.

Over the course of the day, the experts expect widespread gale-force winds and squalls with speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour. At high altitudes, heavy gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour are also possible.

According to the forecasts, the wind will weaken somewhat during the night on Friday, but strong to gale-force gusts are still possible, as well as squalls in the mountains.

Source: www.stern.de