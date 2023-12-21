Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsweatherOffenbachrhineland-palatinatesaarlanddwdprediction

Weather service warns of stormy Thursday

According to warnings from the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be stormy in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland on Thursday. In addition, there will be heavy rain showers with isolated thunderstorms, especially in the north, according to the meteorologists.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Forecast - Weather service warns of stormy Thursday

According to warnings from the German Weather Service (DWD ), it will be stormy in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland on Thursday. In addition, there will be heavy rain showers with isolated thunderstorms, especially in the north, according to the meteorologists.

Over the course of the day, the experts expect widespread gale-force winds and squalls with speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour. At high altitudes, heavy gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour are also possible.

According to the forecasts, the wind will weaken somewhat during the night on Friday, but strong to gale-force gusts are still possible, as well as squalls in the mountains.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public