Weather service warns of storms and rain on Thursday

The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of squalls in Hesse. In addition, there will be showery rain with isolated thunderstorms on Thursday, especially in the north, according to the meteorologists. Isolated short-lived tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out.

According to the DWD, stormy gusts to gale-force wind s with speeds of up to 85 kilometers per hour are expected over the course of the day. In the mountains and during thunderstorms, there could be severe gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour. For the Rhön and the Vogelsberg, the experts did not completely rule out even stronger hurricane-like gusts.

According to the DWD, the wind will weaken somewhat on Friday night. Then there is a threat of light frost down to minus one degree. Slippery conditions due to slush or some fresh snow cannot be ruled out, the DWD warned.

