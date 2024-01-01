Skip to content
Weather service warns of heavy continuous rain in the Harz Mountains

The German Weather Service is warning of heavy continuous rain in the Upper Harz region in the coming days. As a result of the continuous rain, streams and smaller rivers could flood, according to the DWD. The storm warning is valid from Tuesday night until Thursday.

Water in the Königshütte dam. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm warning DWD

