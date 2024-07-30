Skip to content
Weather Service Warns of Heat

It's getting very hot in Germany. Especially the west of the country is affected, warns the German Weather Service. It can become dangerous if one does not protect oneself.

Over 35 degrees - Weather Service Warns of Heat

Sweating Non-Stop: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of heat in the west and southwest of Germany. Affected are Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. Regions bordering France are even subject to an official extreme heat warning, according to a DWD overview.

DWD warns of health risks from heat

Temperatures could locally exceed 35°C along the Rhine, a DWD spokesperson said. It could potentially become the hottest day of the year. The current annual high was recorded on June 29 at 34.8°C at the station Obersulm-Willsbach east of Heilbronn. Temperatures above 30°C are expected in Baden-Württemberg throughout the day.

Meteorologists warned of health impacts due to the temperatures and advised: "Avoid the heat if possible, drink enough water, and keep indoor spaces cool."

The DWD's health warning is particularly relevant in Baden-Württemberg, where temperatures above 30°C are expected to persist. Individuals should follow the meteorologists' advice and take necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated and seeking cool environments.

