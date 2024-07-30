Over 35 degrees - Weather Service Warns of Heat

Sweating Non-Stop: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of heat in the west and southwest of Germany. Affected are Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. Regions bordering France are even subject to an official extreme heat warning, according to a DWD overview.

DWD warns of health risks from heat

Temperatures could locally exceed 35°C along the Rhine, a DWD spokesperson said. It could potentially become the hottest day of the year. The current annual high was recorded on June 29 at 34.8°C at the station Obersulm-Willsbach east of Heilbronn. Temperatures above 30°C are expected in Baden-Württemberg throughout the day.

Meteorologists warned of health impacts due to the temperatures and advised: "Avoid the heat if possible, drink enough water, and keep indoor spaces cool."

The DWD's health warning is particularly relevant in Baden-Württemberg, where temperatures above 30°C are expected to persist. Individuals should follow the meteorologists' advice and take necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated and seeking cool environments.

