Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in parts of Hesse over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening applies to the administrative districts of Darmstadt, Giessen and Kassel - from 9 p.m. on Monday until probably Thursday night. "There is a risk...

View over the well-filled Main to the skyscrapers of Frankfurt's Inennstast. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm - Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in parts of Hesse over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening applies to the administrative districts of Darmstadt, Giessen and Kassel - from 9 p.m. on Monday until probably Thursday night. "There is a risk of heavy continuous rain", the DWD announced on New Year's Eve. "As a result of the continuous rain, flooding of streams and smaller rivers as well as flooding of roads is possible."

