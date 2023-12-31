Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbad weatherweatherdwdcontinuous rainflood situationlower saxonystorm warningOffenbach

Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in Lower Saxony over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening is valid from Tuesday at 00:00 until probably Thursday night. It therefore coincides with the already tense flood situation. "Widespread...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Meadows and fields are flooded by the high water of the Weser near Fuhlen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Meadows and fields are flooded by the high water of the Weser near Fuhlen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in Lower Saxony over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening is valid from Tuesday at 00:00 until probably Thursday night. It therefore coincides with the already tense flood situation. "Widespread continuous rain in Lower Saxony on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the Harz Mountains, there is a risk of severe weather due to heavy continuous rain," the DWD announced on New Year's Eve.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

View of the Buckau ferry. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

View of the Buckau ferry. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public