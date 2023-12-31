Storm - Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in Lower Saxony over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening is valid from Tuesday at 00:00 until probably Thursday night. It therefore coincides with the already tense flood situation. "Widespread continuous rain in Lower Saxony on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the Harz Mountains, there is a risk of severe weather due to heavy continuous rain," the DWD announced on New Year's Eve.

Source: www.stern.de