Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening applies to the administrative district of Düsseldorf - from 9 p.m. on Monday until probably Thursday night. "There is a risk of...

A man looks at the Weser in Höxter, which has burst its banks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm - Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening applies to the administrative district of Düsseldorf - from 9 p.m. on Monday until probably Thursday night. "There is a risk of heavy continuous rain", the DWD announced on New Year's Eve. "As a result of the continuous rain, flooding of streams and smaller rivers as well as flooding of roads is possible."

