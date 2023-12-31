Storm - Weather service warns of continuous rain

The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening applies to the administrative district of Düsseldorf - from 9 p.m. on Monday until probably Thursday night. "There is a risk of heavy continuous rain", the DWD announced on New Year's Eve. "As a result of the continuous rain, flooding of streams and smaller rivers as well as flooding of roads is possible."

Source: www.stern.de