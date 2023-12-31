Storm - Weather service warns of continuous rain
The German Weather Service is warning of continuous rain in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland over the next few days. The official storm warning issued on Sunday evening is valid from 8 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. "There is a risk of heavy continuous rain", the DWD announced on New Year's Eve. "As a result of the continuous rain, flooding of streams and smaller rivers as well as flooding of roads is possible."
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de