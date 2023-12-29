Climate change - Weather service provides details on record year 2023

The German Weather Service is publishing its preliminary annual report today. One record has already been set: 2023 was the warmest year in Germany since records began in 1881, as a spokesperson announced five days before the end of the calendar year. The average temperature is expected to be 10.6 degrees.

It had already been exceptionally warm in Germany in 2022: With an annual average temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, 2022 was on a par with the then record holder 2018. In the preliminary annual balance sheet for 2023, the DWD provides information such as precipitation and sunshine duration in addition to temperature. It lists weather extremes and special features and looks at the situation in individual federal states.

Copernicus: 2023 was the hottest year since records began

According to the EU climate change service Copernicus, 2023 was also the hottest year globally since records began. It was practically impossible for December to change this, Copernicus had already announced on December 6 at the halfway point of the World Climate Conference.

According to Copernicus, global average temperatures were 1.46 degrees above the pre-industrial reference period from 1850 to 1900. 2023 has so far been 0.13 degrees warmer than the first eleven months of the previous record year 2016.

According to an analysis by meteorologists, the warm Christmas holidays did not set a nationwide record in 2023. A local record was only set in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, where an average temperature of 16.1 degrees was measured over the holidays from 24 to 26 December. It had been significantly warmer on the edge of the Alps in 2013.

