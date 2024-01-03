Weather situation - Weather service maintains continuous rain storm warning

The German Weather Service is maintaining its continuous rain storm warning for the south-east of North Rhine-Westphalia. As a result of the persistent rain, flooding of streams and smaller rivers as well as flooding of roads are possible, the DWD announced on Wednesday morning. Landslides could also occur.

The warnings apply to the Siegen-Wittgenstein district, the Oberbergisch district, parts of the Märkisch district, the Rheinisch-Bergisch district, the Rhein-Sieg district, the Ennepe-Ruhr district and the Olpe district. The severe weather warning also applies to the cities of Wuppertal, Remscheid and Solingen. In the period from Monday evening to midnight on Wednesday, rainfall of 60 to 80 liters per square meter is expected.

The weather experts expect that, in addition to the rainfall of up to 70 liters per square meter that has fallen since Monday evening, widespread amounts of between 5 and 15 liters will continue to fall in congested areas throughout NRW until Thursday night. In the congested areas of the Eifel and the Weserbergland, it could even be 20 liters, and in the congested areas of the Bergisches Land and the Sauerland, amounts of another 25 to 40 liters are likely in places. In the morning, a measuring station in Kierspe in the Märkisch district recorded over 78 liters of rain in the past 24 hours according to preliminary data.

As a result of the renewed rainfall, numerous water levels rose again. On Wednesday morning, the State Environment Agency recorded 13 measuring points exceeding warning level 2, which means that properties or cellars could be flooded. 34 gauges were above level 1, where agricultural and forestry land could be flooded.

Source: www.stern.de