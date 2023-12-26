After continuous rain - Weather service lifts severe weather warnings

After days of continuous rain, the German Weather Service (DWD) has lifted all of its storm warnings that were temporarily in place for several federal states. The rain had subsided or lost intensity, the DWD announced in Offenbach on Tuesday afternoon. "No heavy rainfall is expected for the time being." However, the flood situation on some rivers remains very tense.

The weather service had previously warned of heavy continuous rain in some low mountain ranges. Parts of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia were still affected, according to a severe weather warning issued on Monday evening. Severe weather warnings have also been in place for Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Bavaria and Saxony since the weekend due to the continuous rain.

wettergefahren.de Cross-state flood portal

Source: www.stern.de