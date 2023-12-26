Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscontinuous rainbad weatherraindwdweathergermanystorm warningOffenbachflood situationuniversities

Weather service lifts severe weather warnings

After days of continuous rain, the German Weather Service (DWD) has lifted all of its storm warnings that were temporarily in place for several federal states. The rain had subsided or lost intensity, the DWD announced in Offenbach on Tuesday afternoon. "No heavy rainfall is expected for the...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

After continuous rain - Weather service lifts severe weather warnings

After days of continuous rain, the German Weather Service (DWD) has lifted all of its storm warnings that were temporarily in place for several federal states. The rain had subsided or lost intensity, the DWD announced in Offenbach on Tuesday afternoon. "No heavy rainfall is expected for the time being." However, the flood situation on some rivers remains very tense.

The weather service had previously warned of heavy continuous rain in some low mountain ranges. Parts of Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia were still affected, according to a severe weather warning issued on Monday evening. Severe weather warnings have also been in place for Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Bavaria and Saxony since the weekend due to the continuous rain.

wettergefahren.de Cross-state flood portal

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public