Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewseast frisiarainfallelbehuntefloodrainhanoverweatherbad weatherbremenlower saxonymareike pohlingflood situation

Weather service: Largest amounts of rain were on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall in northern Lower Saxony and Bremen has locally exacerbated the already tense flood situation. The largest amounts fell between East Frisia and the Elbe, said Mareike Pohling from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday. According to the meteorologist, 30 to 40 liters per...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
Numerous sandbags on a bridge while it rains. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Numerous sandbags on a bridge while it rains. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Weather service: Largest amounts of rain were on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall in northern Lower Saxony and Bremen has locally exacerbated the already tense flood situation. The largest amounts fell between East Frisia and the Elbe, said Mareike Pohling from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday. According to the meteorologist, 30 to 40 liters per square meter fell locally in 24 hours in this region and 22 liters in Hanover. Precipitation was expected to continue on Wednesday, but not in the same quantity, said Pohling.

The DWD had issued a warning of continuous rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. This could result in storms in the Harz region. According to the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), the rain contributed to an aggravation of the flood situation in the Hunte river area. The Hunte is a western tributary of the Weser. The situation is particularly tense in Oldenburg.

According to the weather service, it should remain mostly dry in most of Lower Saxony on Thursday. Light rain is only expected in the south of the state. On Friday, temperatures will drop and snow is also expected.

DWD warning situation report for Lower Saxony and Bremen

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flooded field between Niederröblingen and Oberröblingen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

DWD continues to forecast showers for flood area

People in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt can expect further rainfall. Showers are in sight until Thursday morning, said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Leipzig. Whether there will be a breather after that is not yet certain. A new low is building up over the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

A flooded field between Niederröblingen and Oberröblingen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

DWD continues to forecast showers for flood area

People in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt can expect further rainfall. Showers are in sight until Thursday morning, said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Leipzig. Whether there will be a breather after that is not yet certain. A new low is building up over the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
Soleimani portrait at the funeral in January 2020.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

TV: 20 dead in explosions near grave of slain general in Iran

According to Iranian state television, at least 20 people were killed on Wednesday in two explosions near the grave of the Iranian general Kassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020. The two explosions shook the southern city of Kerman, where the tomb is located in a mosque, a few minutes apart,...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public