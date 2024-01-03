Storm - Weather service: Largest amounts of rain were on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall in northern Lower Saxony and Bremen has locally exacerbated the already tense flood situation. The largest amounts fell between East Frisia and the Elbe, said Mareike Pohling from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday. According to the meteorologist, 30 to 40 liters per square meter fell locally in 24 hours in this region and 22 liters in Hanover. Precipitation was expected to continue on Wednesday, but not in the same quantity, said Pohling.

The DWD had issued a warning of continuous rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. This could result in storms in the Harz region. According to the Lower Saxony State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), the rain contributed to an aggravation of the flood situation in the Hunte river area. The Hunte is a western tributary of the Weser. The situation is particularly tense in Oldenburg.

According to the weather service, it should remain mostly dry in most of Lower Saxony on Thursday. Light rain is only expected in the south of the state. On Friday, temperatures will drop and snow is also expected.

DWD warning situation report for Lower Saxony and Bremen

Source: www.stern.de