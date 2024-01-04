Forecast - Weather service extends continuous rain warnings

There is no relief in sight in the flood regions. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects "new rainfall in areas that have already been hit". New warnings of continuous rain are to be issued on Wednesday. Existing warnings are to be extended until Saturday. "The focus is particularly on areas in the west and center of the country," reported meteorologist Julia Tuschy.

The DWD is expecting between 30 and 50 liters of rain per square meter on Wednesday and Thursday. In the mountains - especially in congested areas - it could also be 60 to 120 liters per square meter within 30 to 60 hours.

"The showers will continue throughout the country during the night into Thursday," according to Wednesday's forecast. During the day, there will be temporary relief in most regions. "Only in a wide strip from the Lower Rhine across Thuringia to the Erzgebirge and the Fichtelgebirge must further rainfall be expected until the evening," says the meteorologist.

On Thursday, a new low called "Brigitta" will make its way from Brittany towards northern Germany. "Its area of precipitation will spread to the west and north-west of Germany during the night into Friday and will affect the northern half of the country over the course of Friday," predicted the meteorologist.

Winter knocks on the door at the weekend

Cold air will seep in during the second half of the week. As a result, the precipitation will turn into snow - initially mainly in the north of Schleswig-Holstein. "However, due to the rather warm ground conditions, widespread icy conditions are likely to be limited," said Tuschy. As the cold air spreads, there may be a few centimetres of fresh snow in the north.

Towards the end of the week, another storm depression will form which, according to the DWD, will probably be named "Charlotte". The associated precipitation will affect the Alpine region and southern Germany on Saturday. Due to the cold air seeping in from the north, the snow line will also drop in southern Germany. This will result in increasing snowfall in the lowlands. "Winter is knocking on the door at the weekend," said meteorologist Julia Tuschy.

Source: www.stern.de