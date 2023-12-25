Storm - Weather service continues to warn of persistent rain

The German Weather Service (DWD) continues to warn of persistent rain in several regions. Especially in the western low mountain ranges - from the Bergisches Land to the Weserbergland - and in the Upper Harz, high amounts are still expected, according to a DWD severe weather warning issued on Monday morning. Heavy thaw was also expected in the Erzgebirge.

The severe weather warning applied to parts of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Saxony. Floods are expected in streams and rivers. In addition to flooding, landslides could also occur. The majority of the country will remain under the influence of mild and very humid air masses. The continuous rainfall is expected to continue until Tuesday in some areas.

wettergefahren.de

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de