Weather service: 2023 was the warmest year ever in Bavaria

Bavaria experienced the warmest year since records began in 1881 in 2023. This is according to the preliminary annual balance of the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Friday. At 10.3 degrees Celsius, the annual average temperature was above the 10-degree mark for the first time - and thus significantly above the value of the international reference period from 1961 to 1990 with 7.5 degrees in Bavaria.

According to DWD expert Tobias Fuchs, 2023 was a new record year for temperatures worldwide. "Climate change is continuing unabated," Fuchs concluded. "We need to focus intensively on climate protection and adapt to the damage caused by extreme weather."

The weather in Bavaria in 2023 was also characterized by records in other respects. In Möhrendorf-Kleinseebach in central Franconia, the highest temperature of the year in Germany was measured at 38.8 degrees on July 15. The lowest temperature of the year in Germany was recorded by a measuring station in Gottfrieding in Lower Bavaria on December 3 - at minus 18.9 degrees.

The DWD experts also recorded the highest amount of rainfall in one day in Bavaria: 120.7 liters per square meter fell in Bad Berneck in the Fichtelgebirge on 22 June.

According to the DWD, after an unusually mild start to the year, there was lightning and thunderstorms early on in the year and a supercell in the district of Fürstenfeldbruck, which brought hailstones up to four centimetres in size in May. A hot summer in Bavaria was followed by a September with record heat, plenty of sunshine and unusually little rain. In December, there was heavy snowfall with a layer of snow more than 50 centimetres thick in some places, which brought traffic to a standstill in large parts of Bavaria.

In 2023 as a whole, around 1005 liters of rain per square meter fell in Bavaria, with 1855 hours of sunshine. This made Bavaria the sunniest region in Germany alongside Baden-Württemberg.

