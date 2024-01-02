Skip to content
Weather remains very changeable

Areas of low pressure and mild air in the middle of winter will make the weather in Hesse very changeable in the first week of the new year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Tuesday, there will be rain showers on Wednesday with highs between 10 and 13 degrees and

Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

DWD - Weather remains very changeable

Areas of low pressure and mild air in the middle of winter will make the weather in Hesse very changeable in the first week of the new year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Tuesday, there will be rain showers on Wednesday with highs between 10 and 13 degrees and between 5 and 9 degrees at high altitudes. The wind may blow strongly, especially at high altitudes. Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will also bring rain showers with maximum temperatures between 7 and 10 degrees. Later, the clouds will clear. On Friday, new precipitation will arrive in Hesse from the southwest. Highs will reach 7 to 9 degrees.

Weather forecast

Source: www.stern.de

Latest